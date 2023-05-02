The 5 Best Intel CPUs To Supercharge Your PC In 2023

The processor is the heart of your computer. Whether you're building your own PC from scratch or trying to make sense of the specifications of a laptop you've been eyeing, the processor will play a massive part in the way your new PC performs. But with so many processors to choose from, which Intel model is the best? We're here to give you some options.

Intel and AMD have been the two rivals in the consumer processor (CPU) market for years now. Both have their strengths, but Intel controls a larger share of the market and is the go-to choice for more people. If you've set your heart on Intel, you'll be pleased to learn that there are budget and high-end options to choose from.

In this article, we'll talk about Intel's best processors, including their core counts, frequencies, and everything else you need to know when you decide which one is best for you. Let's start with a budget option: the Core i3-12100F.