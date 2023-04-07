5 Of The Best AMD Graphics Cards For Any Budget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Are you tired of not being able to play your favorite games at max settings? Buying an AMD graphics card may be the answer to your woes. AMD is Nvidia's greatest rival in the discrete graphics card (GPU) market. Where Nvidia tends to push for maximum performance, AMD still keeps up a good level of gaming power but may sometimes turn out to be cheaper.

If you're looking to play new games, you need to consider GPUs from AMD's last two generations, meaning the Radeon RX 6000-series and the RX 7000-series. You don't have to build your own PC in order to be able to pick your GPU — it's important to keep in mind which model you're getting even in the case of a pre-built.

We'll cover five of the models that make the most sense below, including cards for 1080p, 1440p, and 4K gaming. There's something in here to fit every budget.