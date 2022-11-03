AMD Reveals First RDNA 3 GPUs With The Radeon RX 7900 XTX And XT

AMD has taken the wraps off its Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT GPUs, a duo that is set to take on NVIDIA starting in mid-December with prices that undercut the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090. Key to these new models is their foundation built upon AMD's RDNA 3 architecture, making them the first of their kind to sport this particular chiplet design from the company. When compared to the previous RDNA 2, AMD claims the new architecture brings up to 54% greater performance (on a per-watt basis). The models also offer up to 24GB of GDDR6 memory, second-generation Infinity Cache, and what AMD says is "the world's fastest interconnect linking the graphics and memory system chiplets at up to 5.3 TB/s."

The company is boasting a number of big performance improvements, including AI performance gains up to 2.7 times higher compared to the closest RDNA 2-based offerings, as well as up to a 1.8x raytracing performance jump. Perhaps most exciting for those with the funds to upgrade is the 4K performance enhancement: AMD claims up to 1.7 times greater performance when playing in 4K. That figure, however, applies to "select titles," according to the company.

Buyers will be able to use 4K displays at up to 480Hz and 8K displays at up to 165Hz thanks to the DisplayPort 2.1 support, among other things. Other features include a wider 384-bit memory bus, the inclusion of AMD's latest Radiance Display Engine, and a dual media engine that can handle encoding/decoding streams up to 8K at 60 fps. The best news? The new AMD GPUs are only a few weeks away from release.