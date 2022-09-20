Nvidia Announces RTX 40 Series GPUs And DLSS 3 With RTX 4090 Leading The Charge

Nvidia has lifted the covers on its next-gen GeForce RTX 4000 series graphics cards based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, which promises a 4x performance boost generation-over-generation in certain games. Say hello to the GeForce RTX 4080 and its all-out enthusiast-class sibling, the GeForce RTX 4090.

Touted to be twice as fast as the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti without any bump in the power consumption, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU will be up for grabs starting October 12 with an asking price of $1,599. The company notes that in ray-traced titles such as "Cyberpunk 2077" and "Portal" that take advantage of DLSS 3 tech, the GeForce RTX 4090 will deliver up to a 4x uptick in performance. Creative tasks like 3D rendering and video exporting, on the other hand, are said to be 2x faster.

Coming to the GeForce RTX 4080, Nvidia claims it is twice as fast as the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Interestingly, the company will be offering it in 12GB and 16GB GDDR6X memory flavors, priced at $899 and $1,199 respectively. This one is slated to hit the shelves in November, but EVGA won't be among the brands carrying them.

Nvidia claims that all the raw firepower crammed into the new GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card allows them to touch the limits of 360FPS gaming on a 1440p screen. The updated Founders Edition trim of these new cards takes a single cable approach with a PCIe Gen5-compliant 16-pin connector and an upgraded 23-phase power supply.