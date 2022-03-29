NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Brings Out The Big Guns

Specifications are just one part of the whole package, of course. After all, the real measure of a graphics card's worth lies in its performance. As the GPU has only just launched, we will need to wait a few days for a good sample, including benchmarks that compare the RTX 3090 Ti to its predecessor. One way or another, a performance increase is to be expected. The question is — is it worth it?

The answer is tricky, but for the vast majority of users, it's going to be a "probably not." The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is aimed at the most demanding gaming enthusiasts and professionals: for most of these people, if they're lucky enough to already own an RTX 3090, there's likely no need to upgrade. This is especially true because the GPU is expensive, both in terms of actual money and in terms of power usage. It brings up the TDP from 350 watts to 450 watts, and that's just the Founders Edition. NVIDIA's board partners will likely release even more powerful versions of the card, and that inevitably means higher power requirements, too.

Still, if the RTX 3090 Ti has left you weak at the knees due to how great it all seems to be, the pricing of the card will deliver the final blow. NVIDIA announced that the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will arrive priced at $1,999 for the Founders Edition. Much like the power requirements, we can expect to see a bump in pricing for custom versions of the card. Considering just how expensive it is, the GPU will be just as beefy as it will be unattainable to most users, so it likely won't have much of an impact on the state of the GPU shortage.