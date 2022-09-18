EVGA's NVIDIA Divorce Shocks As Key Player Exits GPUs

Nvidia is parting ways with EVGA, its biggest Add-in-Board (AIB) partner for selling graphics cards for years. According to tech YouTubers GamerNexus and JayZTwoCents, both of which reportedly attended an embargoed closed-door meeting with EVGA, the company announced that it won't be making Nvidia's coming GeForce RTX 4000 series graphics cards, or any other GPU product in the foreseeable future.

EVGA hasn't officially explained why the company is cutting ties with Nvidia, but in a community forum post, the company confirmed that it won't be carrying next-gen Nvidia GPU boards. However, it will continue to sell the current-generation Nvidia AIBs in its inventory until supplies last and will continue to offer software and customer support services, as well. Apparently, the relations between the two companies have been strained for a while, and EVGA reportedly told Nvidia about its decision in April or June of 2022.

Nvidia, on the other hand, has also refrained from providing an official explanation regarding the split with EVGA. In a statement shared with Tom's Hardware, Bryan Del Rizzo, director of global public relations for GeForce at Nvidia, remarked that the two companies have enjoyed a great partnership and that Nvidia "will continue to support them on our current generation of products."