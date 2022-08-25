There's Finally Good News If You Want To Buy A New NVIDIA Graphics Card

In its most recent quarterly earnings report, NVIDIA announced a big drop in revenue. Although the company is still making significant progress, the news could be a sign that its recent rapid growth period is coming to a halt — but this isn't bad news for everyone. In fact, if you're a gamer, this could be the best news you hear all year.

NVIDIA said it had made $6.70 billion in the second quarter of 2022 and paid $3.44 billion to its shareholders. Although that sounds impressive and the chip company's profits are still up from last year, its revenues have actually tanked almost 20% in the last quarter. The revenue loss has correlated with a major fall in demand for GPUs, which are one of the company's main outputs. In a statement following the earnings report, Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said, "We are navigating our supply chain transitions in a challenging macro environment and we will get through this." He then talked about computing, AI, and the automotive industry. However, the statement on NVIDIA's website ignores the elephant in the room.

Although things may be slowing down for NVIDIA's shareholders, this is great news for gamers who might be able to snag a bargain on a top-of-the-line GPU for the first time in years. Those holding a stake in NVIDIA shouldn't be too worried, though. The company has hinted that it may have something special up its sleeve, and could soon be profiting from a "new segment" of the market.