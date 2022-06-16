Why The Crypto Crash Is Great News For Gamers

The crypto market is crashing hard, and investors are seeing the value of their portfolios rapidly drop — but the crypto crash isn't bad news for everyone. Cryptocurrencies have been down across the board since the start of the year, but have seen an even bigger dip lately. The global market cap — that is, the combined value of all cryptocurrencies — dropped by $80 billion between June 15 and 16 alone.

As of June 16, all major cryptocurrencies have seen significant drops from the highs they hit just a few months ago. Bitcoin, which peaked at $69,000, is now worth less than a third of that at $21,000, and Ethereum, which has traded as high as $4,811, is now down to $1,117 (via CoinDesk). The wider crypto market is also being hit hard, with stable coin (a coin tied to the value of the US dollar) Terra disappearing next month, and crypto depositing company Celsius in severe trouble.

Crypto miners, who keep the blockchain going and receive cryptocurrency as a reward for their efforts, have also seen profits tank. Some of them are now making less than a dollar a day once costs are factored in, and may not see the point of continuing in the current climate ... which is fantastic news for the PC gaming community.