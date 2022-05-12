Crypto Crash Sees Investors Stunned By Coins In Freefall

This week the crypto market crashed, causing what Forbes describes as a "1 trillion crypto meltdown." According to the BBC, the domino effect — affecting both stablecoins and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum — began when the cryptocurrency known as Luna fell from a high of $118 down to $0.09 over the course of a month. The drop is not part of the predictable rises and falls the crypto market has been having since the tail end of 2021. The market has now reached the levels it had before the 2020 surge. Some experts warn that the ripple effect is just getting started while others try to calm the market.

On May 12, according to CoinDesk, Bitcoin registered a low value of $25,463. Since then it has been slowly climbing to the $29,000 mark. The drop is massive compared to the April value that hit a high above $46,000. The top ten coins — including Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Solana, and Cardano — avalanched following the crash. Forbes reports Ethereum lost 22% of its value in just 24 hours.