Why You Probably Shouldn't Buy A Used Graphics Card

Over the last few years, gamers in search of a new GPU have experienced nothing but frustration and potential bankruptcy. Events like a global semiconductor shortage and the rise of bitcoin mining drove graphics card prices well above their usual retail price. Cards that had previously cost hundreds now cost thousands. An already expensive part suddenly costs more than the rest of the build combined in some cases, so it's understandable if a lot of PC builders put a new rig or a GPU update on the back burner.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel. The recent crypto crash has reduced the profitability of mining to the point where it isn't worth the effort. Mining rigs, which were basically money printing machines when crypto was on the up, are now making their owners less than a dollar per day. As a result, the demand for GPUs is plummeting and the costs are falling with it. For the first time in years, you can buy high-end graphics cards for their MSRP. Some new cards are currently selling for around 33% less than the prices they were listed for a few months ago. Prices could potentially fall even further if suppliers end up overstocked because of reduced demand.

Then there is the second-hand market. Some crypto miners are trying to recoup money by dismantling their mining rigs and selling their GPUs. Second-hand cards are flooding the market and some are available at a massive discount. This could mean the difference between a budget card and a high-end one, give you more money to use elsewhere in a build, or just leave a bit of extra cash in your bank account. But is saving a few hundred dollars by buying a used card worth the risk?