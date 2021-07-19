NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 restock released to Best Buy stores this week

If you’re looking for an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card, Best Buy appears to be the place to go this week. They’ve announced that they’ll have “limited quantities” of the card family in physical store locations on Tuesday, the 20th of July, 2021. If you have access to one of these stores, there’s a chance – not a guarantee, but a chance – that you may be able to purchase one of these cards at standard retail price.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards have been selling out around the world since inception. Thanks in part to the power of the cards, but in a larger part to hitches in the manufacturing and/or distribution process thanks to the global pandemic and the continuing fallout, finding and purchasing an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card has been difficult for consumers in the year 2021.

Best Buy announced this week that they’ll be selling limited quantities of graphics cards from the RTX 30 series on Tuesday. They have not specified which cards they’ll have, nor if they’ll have just NVIDIA-made cards or 3rd-party manufacturer editions. It would appear that select Best Buy stores will have the cards available via a ticket system. You’ll line up outside the store and Best Buy employees will hand out a ticket – one ticket per person – to purchase a graphics card starting at 7:30 AM local time.

Best Buy included a bit of fine print with the announcement of these graphics cards at brick and mortar stores. Regardless of the blanket announcement of the 7:30 AM open and ticket time, they’ve suggested that Best Buy stores have “complete discretion as to how and when tickets will be distributed.” They’ve also made clear that “individuals cannot hold a spot in line for others” and that “all customers with a ticket must enter the store when it opens.”