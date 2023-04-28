Custom Gaming PC Builders Ranked Worst To Best

PC gaming is a huge industry, with an estimated 1.75 billion gamers worldwide playing everything from indie hits and AAA titles to free-to-play MOBAs and online FPS games. Unlike consoles, a gaming PC's usefulness isn't limited to games, as it can power through professional tasks with ease thanks to the high-powered components. The snag is that while consoles are a one-and-done purchase, PC gamers have to figure out what will fill their needs, then work out compatibility issues and track down where to buy the individual components from.

That makes building your own PC a rewarding, although often frustrating, experience, but there is a compelling argument to be made for paying a company to do it for you. Warranty issues are simplified, and you won't have to do as much research or be left entirely at the whims of stock issues regarding CPUs and GPUs. Instead of buying a pre-built configuration or doing it yourself, a growing number of gaming PC builders will make a PC to your customized specifications.

It's worth noting that this list is in no way exhaustive, as there are far more than ten custom gaming PC builders on the market. The custom builders on this list are perhaps the most notable, and all of them are worth ordering from — it's just that some are simply more premium than others.