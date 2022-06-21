10 Things You Need To Know Before Building A PC

There are some huge benefits that come with building your own PC. Firstly, you can tailor it to your exact needs whether those needs be gaming, video editing, or just simple office work. Building the exact machine you need can save you money, or give you a higher quality result in the end. You can also go wild with superficial stuff, like case design and RGB lighting if you're one of those folks that want their gaming rig to look like a carnival. You can fill it with the highest quality parts available, cut corners in certain areas, or save some serious cash by picking up a few second-hand parts. The point is, you'll know exactly what's going into your computer, and it will all be the exact parts you want.

You'll also have a unique experience when you perform a custom build. You will genuinely know your PC inside out and have a unique connection with the computer you put together. Building a rig will also give you a solid base to upgrade — if you put the thing together from scratch, putting in a new Solid State Drive (SSD), or switching out the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) will seem like an easy task.

For a first-time builder, some parts of the process may be intimidating or confusing. So, to smooth the process we've compiled a list of things you should know before building a PC.