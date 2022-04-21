Never Buy A Cheap Computer Power Supply. Here's Why

Modern power supply units (the safe ones!) are usually certified with something called 80 PLUS, also known as 80+. It's a universal efficiency rating that is meant to tell you how well your PSU performs under certain degrees of power load, relative to the advertised wattage, but it isn't foolproof. Those exploding PSUs we mentioned earlier were 80+ Gold certified, which speaks to the fact that even this standard of quality can't ensure absolute safety.

Usually, an example 80+ Standard 450w PSU is ensured to consistently output at least 80% of 450 watts, 100% of the time. As you start moving toward the highest-end power supplies, you'll eventually get to the 80+ Titanium rating, which promises at least 90% efficiency, 100% of the time. In most (but not all) instances, these power supplies are quality-tested and are still highly unlikely to short out or cause any sort of hazards at all, and are often quite durable — lasting for years before needing to be replaced or upgraded.

When shopping for PSUs that adhere to 80+ Standard or above, your price range should ideally sit between $75-150. If you're building a gaming PC, you'll likely also want to invest in a power supply with modular cabling that is space-efficient within your case, which means you should end up budgeting within the ballpark of around $100 to $200. It's important to mention that new power supply units are releasing all the time, and some products are simply more durable and better-constructed than others, regardless of brand or price, which means that it's still worth getting several opinions before making a final purchase. Tom's Hardware's best-reviewed power supply units of 2022 is a great place to begin weighing your options.