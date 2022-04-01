How To Safely Clean The Inside Of Your Computer

Whether you want to give your PC a proper clean or you're looking for something quick and easy, you should prepare before you get started. You'll need a few things to make this easier and safer. Cleaning the inside of your PC is not as simple as wiping it down with a piece of cloth. If your PC hasn't been cleaned for a long time, there'll be dust in places you wouldn't even think about, and getting rid of that should be your number one priority.

In order to safely clean your PC, you will definitely need a can (or two) of compressed air and a long straw to attach to it when needed. You'll also need a lint-free cloth, paper towels, a screwdriver or two, and a clean, steady surface in a well-ventilated room.

You may also want to purchase an anti-static wristband. This is optional but very worth getting and keeping at home for whenever you clean your PC. Static damage is a real danger and could potentially damage your components. Depending on how much dust you're expecting in your machine, you might want to grab a vacuum cleaner.

If you plan on going in for a deep clean, you could also need to purchase thermal paste. You'll only need thermal paste for your CPU if it's been a while since you re-applied it. If you don't feel confident with disassembling your computer to this extent, you can skip this step.