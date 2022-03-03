Intel, Arm, Google And More Want To Tear Up Traditional Chip Design

Apple and NVIDIA are a couple of notable omissions from the new consortium. While NVIDIA's absence at this juncture could be explained by its failed bid to acquire Arm and thus having had other priorities, Apple's is more understandable. Apple has invested billions upon billions of dollars in developing its custom Arm-based designs which are made using multiple chiplets created with prized IP. Few, if any, of the chiplets in Apple's SoCs would be made using 'off-the-shelf' designs thus making its involvement in the consortium a mute point. If anything, the consortium's formation may make it easier for competing OEMs and chip makers to create more competitive solutions.

Intel's membership of the consortium is interesting on at least a couple of levels. At the moment, it is not particularly well known for manufacturing SoCs, although it does make x86-based SoCs that typically find their way into its own NUC PCs and other OEM devices, usually at the entry-level end of the market. However, as Tom's Hardware reports, the new Intel Foundry Services business will be operating like TSMC, and may well soon be making Arm-based SoCs and other silicon. Further, Intel is also open to developing custom x86-based CPUs which would mean the integration of third-party chiplet blocks into such a design. Again, the result would be to create a much more tailored chip than a typical off-the-shelf component.