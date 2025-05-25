The Stealthiest Fighter Jet Ever Built (So Far)

Even two decades after its debut. the F-22 Raptor remains the stealthiest fighter jet ever built. While newer designs like America's F-35 Lightning II – which China claims it can track – and China's J-20 have entered the scene, none combine stealth, speed, and agility as completely as the F-22. Its shape and materials drastically reduce its radar signature.

Unlike previous jets that carried missiles or bombs externally, the F-22 hides its full weapons load inside. This eliminates radar-reflective hardpoints, decreasing its observability by adversarial systems even while fully armed. On top of that, the F-22's body is covered in radar-absorbing material and built with advanced composites and titanium to avoid detection across a wide range of frequencies.

But stealth alone isn't what makes the Raptor different. It can also cruise at supersonic speeds without using its afterburners (a feature called supercruise), which reduces the infrared trail that defensive weapon systems use to track and engage aircraft. This gives it an additional level of stealth, letting the F-22 pilot enter or exit encounters on their terms, before enemies know they're there.

