America's F-47 6th Gen Fighter Jet Revealed: What We Know And What's Still To Show

Given that Boeing has just been awarded the contract to build the F-47, most of the aircraft's capabilities remain classified. However, considering that it will be designed as a sixth-generation fighter from the ground up, the list of requirements that constitute a sixth generation fighter will almost certainly be met.

As for the role of the Boeing F-47 in the U.S. military, it will be positioned as an air superiority fighter. The primary function of these planes would be to establish and maintain control of the skies in combat zones. This focus on air dominance is critical, as future military conflicts will likely involve complex air-to-air combat, with multiple adversaries and advanced technologies at play.

One of the most exciting aspects of the F-47 is its integration with an upcoming technology called Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA). This technology entails the integration of small but potent military drones that work alongside the manned fighter to carry out a variety of missions. These drones can perform tasks ranging from electronic warfare to missile launches, significantly enhancing the F-47's capabilities while reducing the risk to pilots.

While America's existing fifth-generation fighters already possess great stealth capabilities, the Boeing F-47 is expected to take stealth tech to the next level. Additionally, a host of new sensors, combined with better maneuverability is expected to make the F-47 an incredibly difficult plane to be shot down by adversaries. Given its sixth generation capabilities and integration of the latest military tech, the Boeing F-47 is expected to be an expensive aircraft, with a single unit likely to cost around $300 million.