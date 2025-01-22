GCAP's Next-Generation Stealth Fighter Jet Aims To Trump America's F-35

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, America's menacing fifth-generation supersonic stealth fighter, has been serving the U.S. military for close to two decades now. While there is no denying that the F-3, remains one of the world's most advanced fighter aircraft, its supremacy is likely to be challenged by a slew of next-generation stealth fighters that are in various stages of development across the globe. Besides facing internal competition from the U.S.'s own 6th-generation fighter planes in development under the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) initiative, the F-35 will continue facing challenges from upcoming 6th-generation fighters being developed by other nations.

Countries like Russia and China have already begun work on the development of their respective 6th-generation stealth fighters. While Russia is potentially working on a path to upgrade its existing SU-57 stealth fighter to conform to 6th-generation standards, China has reportedly already developed not one but two 6th-generation stealth fighters. The Chinese planes, while not officially named yet, go by the Chengdu J-36 and Shenyang J-50 monikers, though not much is known about the actual hardware beyond speculation.

A handful of other nations — several of them allies of the U.S. — have also launched joint programs to fast-track the development of their own 6th-generation fighters. A notable example is the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) by France, Germany, and Spain. The Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) is another program and is being spearheaded by the U.K., Japan, and Italy to develop a brand new 6th-generation stealth fighter called the Tempest. Interestingly, the U.K. also has its own FCAS program, which will be supported at least in part by GCAP's Tempest development.

