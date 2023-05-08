Everything We Know About The Royal Air Force's 6th-Gen Fighter Jet

Britain's sixth-generation fighter may be over a decade away, but we already know a lot about the Royal Air Force's plans to meet the aerial combat needs of the future. The project is expected to cost the U.K. over £10 billion ($12.5 billion) between now and then. But the British Government will be getting a lot for its money. It will be capable of flying itself, hitting supersonic speeds, and deploying a range of cutting-edge weaponry. The Tempest won't be the only sixth-generation fighter in the sky. Most of the world's leading military powers, including the United States, are working on their own next-gen aircraft.

The Tempest is set to replace Britain's stock of Eurofighter Typhoons, which are Generation 3.5 fighters. The Typhoon's development began way back in the 1980s, and the plane eventually entered service in 2003. With a good amount of its development occurring after the end of the Cold War, questions were raised over the necessity of the project. However, given the recent rise in global tensions, along with recent events including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it's unlikely that the Tempest will face similar criticisms. It is set to be built in BAE's "factory of the future" located in North West England. If everything goes to plan, the Tempest will be taking to the air in 2035.