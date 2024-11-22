Is China's 6th-Gen White Emperor Fighter Jet Real? Here's Why Experts Are Skeptical
China revealed a sixth-generation fighter jet fast enough to break through the earth's atmosphere at the 2024 Zhuhai Airshow, but it may not be reality just yet.
The 2024 Zhuhai Airshow included plenty of fighter jets, but the White Emperor is getting a lot of attention due to a worldwide fight to be the first country with a sixth-generation stealth fighter jet. With growing tensions between the United States and China, the reveal of the next-gen jet most definitely started a lot of discussions, searches, and concerns. However, the White Emperor is not functioning just yet — the model revealed at the Airshow was just a mockup.
The White Emperor has plans to function far beyond what the current stealth fighters are capable of. Designed under "Project Nantianmen," the jet will allegedly be able to break through Earth's atmosphere, potentially operating while in space. The revealed design is focused on aerodynamics and stealth, featuring radar-absorbing materials, AI integration, expanded internal missile compartments, and simplified maintenance for faster deployment.
Jet fighters are currently not able to withstand space, incapable of reaching those altitudes due to their design and capabilities. Other fighter jets are planned to be usable in space, but no one has actually accomplished it. Still, the U.S. can't ignore the claims entirely.
White Emperor timeline vs. US NGAD
According to the Zhuhai Airshow presentation, China expects to have a prototype by 2028 and an official design by the late 2030s. This may seem far off, but it actually created a sense of alarm as China attempts to launch its sixth-generation stealth fighter jet ahead of the United States' Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program. The U.S. Air Force is currently in a global race to develop a sixth generation fighter jet, with $20 billion going towards this project over the next five years. Currently, the U.S. is set to replace its F-22 Raptors by around 2030. While a powerfully advanced XA100-series engine is planned for the new jets, was the United States preparing them to spy and fight from space?
It's currently not confirmed that the vision for the White Emperor will become reality. However, announcing plans to break through the Earth's atmosphere, deploy weapons from space, and use hypersonic weapon compatibility might be more than expected for the 2030 time frame. It's been reported that western military planners are already reassessing defense strategies after hearing of China's timeline and technologies, which are far beyond that of the existing best fighter jets in the world.