Is China's 6th-Gen White Emperor Fighter Jet Real? Here's Why Experts Are Skeptical

China revealed a sixth-generation fighter jet fast enough to break through the earth's atmosphere at the 2024 Zhuhai Airshow, but it may not be reality just yet.

The 2024 Zhuhai Airshow included plenty of fighter jets, but the White Emperor is getting a lot of attention due to a worldwide fight to be the first country with a sixth-generation stealth fighter jet. With growing tensions between the United States and China, the reveal of the next-gen jet most definitely started a lot of discussions, searches, and concerns. However, the White Emperor is not functioning just yet — the model revealed at the Airshow was just a mockup.

Advertisement

"White Emperor" China's 6th Generation 'NGAD' Fighter Has 'Arrived'

At the 15th #ZhuhaiAirShow2024, AVIC revealed a new jet the "White Emperor," a mockup of a purported sixth-generation "space-capable" fighter. pic.twitter.com/z4rk5v3B2W — Sohail Ahmed (@sohailahmedsa) November 13, 2024

The White Emperor has plans to function far beyond what the current stealth fighters are capable of. Designed under "Project Nantianmen," the jet will allegedly be able to break through Earth's atmosphere, potentially operating while in space. The revealed design is focused on aerodynamics and stealth, featuring radar-absorbing materials, AI integration, expanded internal missile compartments, and simplified maintenance for faster deployment.

Advertisement

Jet fighters are currently not able to withstand space, incapable of reaching those altitudes due to their design and capabilities. Other fighter jets are planned to be usable in space, but no one has actually accomplished it. Still, the U.S. can't ignore the claims entirely.