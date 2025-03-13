The Air Force's New Fighter Drones Could Change Air Combat

Drones have been around for a long time, but they've only become major players in global military operations in the late 20th century. That's when aircraft like the RQ-1 (later MQ-1) Predator first flew the unfriendly skies. Initially, uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV) were primarily used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), but after the U.S. Air Force strapped some AGM-114 Hellfire missiles onto the Predator, things changed. These days, some of the best military drones are uncrewed combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs).

Advertisement

Still, while some drones are incredibly fast and capable of reaching great speeds, most can't. Drones are typically far slower than fighter jets, making them incomparable and outclassed by their larger, crewed cousins. Because of this, UCAVs are primarily used for striking targets on the ground or floating on the water, but that's changing. In March 2025, the U.S. Air Force classified two new drones in development as "fighter drones," a designation that's never been applied previously.

These new aircraft, currently designated YFQ-42A and YQF-44A, are designed not to strike stationary or slow-moving targets — they're meant to engage in air-to-air combat. The new drones are part of the Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program supported by General Atomics, which is working on the YFQ-42A, and Anduril, which is developing the YFQ-44A. They're in development, and if they make it to production, they represent a drastic shift in combat potential for UCAVs, opening the door for a new breed of fast-moving interceptor aircraft. Here's everything we know about the Air Force's newest fighter drones.

Advertisement