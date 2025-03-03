5 Of The Fastest Military Drones, Ranked By Top Speed

When it comes to military drones, speed isn't always an important factor in mission success. Many UAVs are used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which require loitering in the same area for extended periods of time as they fly back and forth over the target zone. Of course, there are all kinds of military drones, not all of which fly, and while speed isn't necessarily important in all aspects of their use, it's still a fundamental element of their operation.

Militaries all over the world operate drones of various types, some of which move faster than others. It typically depends on their intended mission. Most people are aware of drones like the MQ-1 Predator or its larger cousin, the MQ-9 Reaper, and while they aren't slow vehicles, they're hardly the fastest drones in operation. Of the many nations that manufacture and operate drones, the United States boasts the fastest, though not in great numbers.

Many of the U.S.' fastest drones are still in development, while others have been placed in service on a limited basis. Each of the military drones detailed here is incredibly fast, and they make up the fastest in service, the fastest used for multi-mission support, the fastest targeting drone, the fastest in development, and the fastest that should be zipping across the skies in the near future. While there are many that come close, these military drones are easily the fastest in the world.

