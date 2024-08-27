How Fast Is The MQ-9 Reaper Drone & What Does One Of These Military UAVs Cost?

The U.S. military has been using and advancing drone technology for decades, and in the 21st century, drone warfare has become the norm. Throughout its conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan (as well as neighboring nations in the Middle East), the U.S. has operated the largest and deadliest drone force ever to engage in combat, and the fleet continues to grow. One of the most reliable unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) operated by the U.S. military is the MQ-9 Reaper.

Advertisement

Reapers are fast, reaching speeds of 230 mph, and they share many similarities with the MQ-1 Predator. Both are manufactured by General Atomics and are controlled by the same ground-based systems, so the Reaper's introduction to the battlespace in 2007 and beyond was easy to integrate. Like most pieces of military technology, Reapers are among the best military drones in the world, but they aren't cheap. A single unit in 2011 cost the government $56.5 million.

These units included four aircraft with sensor packages, a ground control station, and a link to the Predator Primary satellite. More than 300 MQ-9s have been built since its introduction, and it's served the U.S. military well in a variety of operations, including combat air support (CAS), intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), combat search and rescue (CSAR), and precision strike, among others. Reapers are highly versatile and capable platforms that don't put anyone flying them at risk, which makes them ideal for military operations around the world.

Advertisement