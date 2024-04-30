5 Fascinating Rumors About The SR-72 'Darkstar' Jet

Few aircraft in the history of aviation have been as mythologized as Lockheed Martin's fabled SR-72. Dubbed the Darkstar by some aircraft enthusiasts, the long-in-development hypersonic spy plane has reportedly been part of the legendary aircraft manufacturer's Skunk Works lab since 2007 — the same lab responsible for some of Lockheed Martin's most iconic jets of all time.

So many years later, the craft remains as secretive as ever. So secret is the SR-72 that some questions arise as to whether or not it even exists, and it seems unlikely that Lockheed will be doling out new information about the craft anytime soon. As for what we know about the Darkstar, the aircraft was conceived to replace Lockheed's high-altitude SR-71 Blackbird, which remains the fastest military jet in history despite being retired.

Of course, virtually anything else you've heard about the Darkstar is essentially unconfirmed conjecture, and there's been no shortage of wild theories surrounding the aircraft over the years. Here are five of the more intriguing rumors we've read about Lockheed's so-called Darkstar jet.