How Fast Is The MQ-1 Predator Drone & What Does One Cost?

The United States military has been operating drones for decades, but there's one Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) that most people know: the MQ-1 Predator, which is one of the best military drones in the world. Initially, the Predator was introduced as a reconnaissance aircraft, providing persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) for troops on the battlefield. This made it possible for personnel to move safely through an area, as they had overhead coverage that could spot enemies and report immediately to the personnel on the ground.

In 2002, what was called the RQ-1 was redesignated MQ-1 after the Predator was given an armed reconnaissance role. This was a new means of delivering ordnance on targets, and in the years since the Predator became a highly lethal killing machine. Because the Predator is a UAS, it operates differently from traditional fixed-wing aircraft. The Predator isn't particularly fast, moving at a cruising speed of 84 mph with a maximum speed of 135 mph. It can also carry a payload weighing 450 pounds, giving it versatility.

The Predator system came packaged with four aircraft, a ground control station (GCS), and a primary satellite link communications suite. The system cost $20 million in 2009, and the Predator served U.S. operations between its introduction in 1995 until it was retired in 2018. The Predator was replaced by the MQ-9 Reaper, which is a larger platform capable of carrying out the same types of operations with much more ordnance. Over the course of the program, General Atomics produced 268 airframes for its Predator UAS.

