China Claims It Can Track An F-35 Stealth Fighter, But It's Not The Jet It's Spotting

The F-35 is a fearsome jet with outrageous capabilities. This makes it a threat that powers around the world have had to pay attention to, whether they want it in their ranks or they seek a way to counter it. In attempting to do the latter, the difficulty is trying to track it, because as creator Lockheed Martin boasts, it was "made to evade." This is reflected in everything from its sophisticated sensors to the way it stores fuel, from the unique signal-dampening paint on its body to the angle of its components.

Advertisement

While all of this is true, there's no way to make even the stealthiest jets completely invisible and undetectable. China claims that technology using its BeiDou satellite system will allow it to track the likes of the F-35, primarily through one of the very characteristics that such models aim to minimize: Their tell-tail exhaust plumes. The BeiDou technology may even be able to turn such a stealth fighter's ability to distort and muddle incoming signals against it, by determining the position of the disturbance and so putting together a picture of the aircraft that could be hidden there. The South China Morning Post stated in February 2025 that such technology has enormous potential. According to the newspaper, Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics and Physics scientists utilized an "unmanned airship hovering at 20km ... deploying mercury-cadmium-telluride detectors and 300mm aperture telescopes" and could 'see' an F-35 from over 1,110 miles away. That is, it could see the considerable heat signature of the aircraft.

Advertisement