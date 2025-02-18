Why China Has Banned Exports Of The J-20 Stealth Fighter, For Now

It should come as no surprise that U.S. law bans the F-22 Raptor from being exported to any nation, including its allies. The Raptor is considered one of the world's most advanced fighter jets, even among the few fifth-generation fighters that are operational. If the technology that makes the Raptor so successful at its job fell into the wrong hands, it could put U.S. air superiority in severe jeopardy.

In the same year that the F-22 fighter jet was discontinued, the Raptor's Chinese-built rival, the J-20 "Mighty Dragon," debuted for the world to see. And in a similar fashion, China prohibited its fifth-generation stealth fighter, or any part of it, from being sold to outside nations out of fear that the technology could be used against them. China said that unless the U.S. sold the F-22 to American allies, China had no need to export its stealth fighter to Chinese allies.

There are other possible reasons for China withholding the J-20 from other nations. It's believed some Russian technology is used in the plane, so it's possible that there's some kind of deal that requires Russia's permission before it can be exported. It could also be that the J-20 isn't anywhere near the same league as the F-22, and China doesn't want that knowledge to get out.

