The Jet Fighter So Advanced That US Law Bans It From Being Exported

It's well known that the United States has the largest budget for defense spending on the planet. The U.S. spends more than the next nine nations combined, but that's for the nation's six military branches. Outside the U.S., defense contractors sell arms and armaments to other nations around the world (with government permission), and the U.S. is no different. In fact, the U.S. is the largest arms exporter on the planet.

The nation's world defense market share is just over 40%, so the U.S. doesn't mess around when it comes to selling weapons systems to its allies. These include everything from the M1 Abrams Main Battle tank and the F-16 Fighting Falcon to the incredibly advanced fifth-generation fighter, the F-35 Lightning II, and a variety of other active and passive defense systems. Despite sending its most advanced aircraft and armored systems to other nations, there's one piece of equipment that the U.S. doesn't export: The F-22 Raptor.

The F-22 is a supercruise fighter with incredible capabilities, and it's also the world's first fifth-generation fighter. It's so highly advanced that most of its capabilities are classified as Top Secret, and because of this and other reasons, the U.S. absolutely forbids its export to any nation in the world, allies or not. One of the fighter's most significant technologies keeping its sales from happening revolves around its stealth capabilities, and it's all because of a law signed in 1998.

