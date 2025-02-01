Why Was The F-22 Fighter Jet Discontinued? Here's What You Need To Know

The fifth-generation F-22 Raptor fighter jet is one of the most advanced planes in existence — the F-22 can reach a top speed of Mach 1.7 and has enough stealth that other pilots can't get a lock on it even when they can spot it. It's been used by the U.S. Air Force since 2005 and, despite ordering it discontinued in 2011, the Air Force has continued to extend the existing planes' service. In fact, they're getting upgraded — which will cost billions of dollars. That's ironic, considering that high costs have been one of the F-22's biggest weaknesses, leading to the program's end.

In fact, The National Interest reported that a 2017 study found restarting the discontinued program would cost $50 billion for 194 more aircraft, with $10 billion of that just for restarting production. And existing F-22 jets are known to have maintenance and reliability issues, meaning high costs after production as well.

While the F-22 is impressive, more capable fighter jets are starting to supplant it. Even after the Air Force invested $11 billion in F-22 updates, the fleet is still becoming obsolete when compared to China's 5th-generation J-20s, along with many other stealth fighter programs in China and beyond. And that's not taking future 6th-generation jets into account.