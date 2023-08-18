Exclusive First Look: Maserati's New MCXtrema Track-Only Hypercar

The MCXtrema builds upon the hardcore nature of the MC20 GT2 that Maserati unveiled earlier this year, with more aerodynamic elements producing more downforce. At first glance, the splitter, diffuser, skirts, wing, and dorsal stabilizar fin all stand out as serious departures from the street-legal MC20. But massive side intakes with flying buttresses over to the carbon-fiber roof also create a more muscular shape that clearly reveals the MC20 has traveled far beyond anything that might ever drive on public roads.

"We wanted to really make that statement beyond the GT2 that we had launched earlier this year," Busse told me. "To also give a very special few customers the opportunity to take a Maserati onto the racetrack with a dedicated machine."

For Busse, all the design elements that helped to reestablish Maserati's historical style and performance on the trio of new road cars—MC20, Grecale, and GranTurismo—still appear on the MCXtrema to a certain extent.

"It all starts in the front with the trident," Busse said. "It's not just the logo, it's the weapon of a mythical god, it's Neptune's weapon. So that's the trophy that you carry on this car. And basically from that point, you have this central fuselage that goes all the way back to our first Formula racers from pre-war, all the way up to the early fifties where you basically had the central fuselage without the wheels. And then of course, when you start to cover the wheels, you add these amazing sculptural elements."