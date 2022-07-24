Maserati Project24 Makes The MC20 Look Like A Toy - But There's A Catch

Maserati, the Italian manufacturer of luxury supercars, is obsessed with speed. When the Maserati brothers started the company over a century ago, they were building race cars that could win top-level motorsports competitions. The automaker had its success on the race track, but it eventually ventured into making luxury street cars that were just as good as race cars. One of its latest limited bespoke sports cars is the Maserati MC20 that we took for a test drive — it's the halo car for Maserati and it will cost you no less than $212,000.

Even though the MC20 is limited with a high price tag, Maserati is considering producing more exclusive sports cars beyond it. "Yes, there is scope for that, clients are interested, but (I) don't want to say more," Davide Grasso, the Brand CEO of Maserati told Reuters in early 2022. Fast-forward to Friday, July 22, and Maserati revealed more details on its next limited super sports car.