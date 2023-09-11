5 Of The Most Reliable Honda Motorcycles You Can Buy

When you think of Honda, one of the first things that springs to mind is the brand's well-deserved reputation for reliability, but before Honda started churning out popular cars like the Accord and CR-V, it exclusively manufactured motorcycles. A lot of motorcycles. Beginning production in the late 1940s, the brand rapidly climbed to the position of the largest motorcycle producer in Japan and by 2014, more than three hundred million bikes were sold worldwide.

Of course, not every design was a winner. In the early 1980s, the reputation of Honda's new VF750F Interceptor sport bike was soiled by a V4 engine with a reputation for eating camshafts, but such instances are definitely the exception, not the rule. With regular routine maintenance, most Hondas will reward their owners with years of trouble-free service. From bikes for the beginning rider to boulevard cruisers to long-distance tourers, here are some of the new and vintage Hondas that will make you a believer in Honda's legendary durability.