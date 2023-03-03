The Iconic Honda Cruiser That Took The Market By Storm

Harley-Davidson might represent the benchmark of cruising motorcycles today, but in the early-1980s, the company was in real financial trouble. Compared to its foreign competitors, Harley-Davidson's bikes were considered expensive and inferior in both performance and reliability. In fact, the Japanese manufacturers were doing so well with their Universal Japanese Motorcycles in the United States that they decided to start building cruisers to appeal to an even greater segment of the American population.

Although Honda wasn't the first OEM to bring an import cruiser to market, its Shadow would ultimately emerge as one of the most enduring cruiser-style bikes, besides those from Harley-Davidson itself. Honda's first Shadows, the VT500 and larger VT750, were launched in 1983. Although they were certainly considered impressive bikes with typical Honda quality and better technology than their American counterparts, they failed to completely win over the cruiser crowd for several reasons.

To begin, their V-twin engines had a wider 52-degree separation angle between the cylinders, as opposed to classic American V-twins which had a 45-degree separation angle. The chrome exhaust pipes exited on both sides of the bike, instead of just one side. Also, the Shadows used a shaft to drive their rear wheels instead of an old-school chain. Lastly, the Honda's engines were water-cooled instead of air-cooled, which introduced a prominent radiator and associated hoses to the front of the bikes.