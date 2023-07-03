10 Of The Best Motorcycles For New Riders
Riding your own motorcycle offers the kind of enjoyment and freedom that only the initiated can fully understand and appreciate. Whether you are a weekend or fair-weather rider, off-roader, sport biker, or die-hard adventure tourer, your motorcycle is so much more than a vehicle that gets you from point A to B. One thing all bikers have in common is fond memories of their first bike, even if this relationship was bittersweet, with more than its fair share of frustration having picked an unsuitable first ride.
Taking the plunge as a motorcyclist is exciting and intimidating and comes with a whole array of considerations before you lift your first kickstand. By the time you have made up your mind to buy your first bike, you will most likely have already weighed the pros and cons that accompany riding, as well as taken lessons, received your certification, and considered safety measures, insurance, and your budget.
While it is true that getting to grips with riding a motorcycle can be a daunting prospect, with the right tool for the job, anyone can master a two-wheeler with confidence. Here we take a deep dive into the 10 best currently-available bikes for new riders, with a variety of engine capacities and styles to suit almost every taste. Whether you are in the market for a cruiser, adventure bike, street bike, or something that straddles two or more of these, there should be something here to inspire the imagination and get you rolling.
Honda CB300R
There's a lot to be said for buying a Honda motorcycle as your first bike. They are among the most economical brands in the world; they are cheap to maintain; parts are readily available, and — perhaps most importantly — they are less likely to break down in the middle of nowhere. In the case of Honda's CB300R, it is a great looker with a comfortable upright riding position, a sculpted fuel tank, and street-savvy naked styling.
As far as specifications are concerned, the CB300R is comparable to the BMW G 310 GS, and this is no bad thing, as it is a tried-and-true configuration that will serve you well. This includes the upswept exhaust and mono-shock/inverted fork suspension, high ground clearance, street tires, anti-lock brakes as standard, and a single-cylinder engine with a slightly smaller capacity of 286cc. Honda also treats you to an LED instrument panel with a useful gear indicator — something that will save the novice biker from embarrassing stalls in traffic, help to avoid false neutrals, and instill more confidence when in motion.
While it is somewhat confusingly marketed as a "neo sports café," the Honda CB300R can be taken at face value as a fun and sporty street bike that is nippy enough to keep up with traffic. With its lightweight frame, sensible riding position, high bars, and confidence-inspiring view of the road ahead, it won't intimidate those new to two wheels. Honda's slogan may be "The Power of Dreams," but with a base price of just over $5,000, this is one dream that could be easily realized as a quality first motorcycle that ticks many boxes.
BMW G 310 GS
The GS series of BMW adventure bikes have achieved legendary status, thanks in no small part to the use of the flagship R 1150 GS and R 1200 GS bikes in the popular Ewan MacGregor and Charley Boorman biking documentaries, "Long Way Round" and "Long Way Down," respectively. Those wishing to secure a piece of BMW adventure action for themselves needn't spend a fortune, as the entry-level BMW G 310 GS is an affordable and great-looking option at under $6,000 for a new model with a few added extras thrown in.
The G 310 GS is far more practical for casual use than those high up in the GS series, and it could make the perfect bike for the novice rider that wants to experience the more rough-and-ready side of biking. While it is better suited to the asphalt, it will happily navigate dirt trails and uneven terrain with its high ground clearance (with optional skid plate), upswept exhaust, rear mono-shock, and upside-down forks. You can also customize your bike with a choice of decals, luggage, protection guards, and lighting.
The single-cylinder, 313cc engine may be the smallest in the series, but this will benefit the novice rider as it is not overpowered and will still propel you to 88 miles per hour while rewarding you with lower fuel consumption. Of course, stopping is equally important as going, and ABS is fitted as standard on both front and rear disc brakes.
Perhaps above all else, this is a BMW, and with this comes the BMW Motorrad's commitment to quality and service. This bike will continue to satisfy well after you have got your biking "wings" and will most likely be hard to part ways with once you are ready to trade up in size.
Honda Rebel 300
If you are a new rider who favors classic cruiser styling but also likes the idea of Japanese quality and reliability, then the Honda Rebel could well be the bike for you. While it is available as a 500cc option for those looking for more power, the features are much the same as on the Honda Rebel 300, which has a 300cc engine with a more appropriate powerband for those less-experienced bikers.
At first glance, there is no denying that the Rebel is a compact cruiser with cool looks. With high handlebars and a relaxed, low seating position, it has a low center of gravity, making it ideal for those just coming to terms with balancing a bike. This 27.2-inch seat height means those who are shorter in stature can easily flat-foot it at a standstill, and it is less likely to tip over than its taller cousin, the Honda CB300R. Refreshingly, the footpegs are sensibly positioned for new riders, unlike on some cruisers (such as its compatriot Kawasaki Vulcan), where they are placed too far forward to be practical. Other aesthetically-pleasing features include its stylish, wide single seat, front and rear mudguards, large muffler, and a contemporary take on a classic fuel tank.
With its light slipper clutch, simple configuration, impressive handling, and Honda's trademark fuel efficiency, there's a lot to like about the Rebel 300, whether you are a commuter, novice biker, or an experienced rider with an eye for value, as it comes with a base price of $4,749.
Kawasaki Versys-X 300
The Versys series of bikes are as versatile as their name suggests. Whether you are winding through the twisties on an outbound trip or darting through traffic on your daily city commute, the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 will be up to the task and lots of fun in the process. And yet it will also hold its own on the trail as a competent adventure-touring bike, making this one of the most flexible options within its price range.
What makes this an adventure-tourer? Common characteristics of these on-and-off-road machines include wire-spoked wheels for improved shock absorbency, a high, upswept muffler, good ground clearance, a long-travel suspension, a tall windshield, and a commanding, upright riding position, all of which feature on the Versys-X 300. This is the latest iteration of a family of three in the series, the other two being 1,000cc and 650cc variants, both of which have been around for over a decade, so this scaled-down option comes from good stock.
The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 has a lightweight frame that improves handling, a rear luggage rack as standard, optional ABS, and a host of optional accessories, including handguards, protection bars, auxiliary LED lights, and bespoke luggage, making this a worthy steed for long-haul touring. It even comfortably seats a pillion passenger. The engine is reassuringly derived from the Kawasaki Ninja sport bike of the same capacity, making it easily serviceable and reliable. At just over $6,000 for the ABS version, this bike carries much potential as a high-quality, fun, and trustworthy first ride.
KTM 390 Duke
KTM has achieved something remarkable with the 390 Duke. As an Asian-built bike, this represents a mid-sized motorcycle in those markets, and as such, it has many of the features that you might find on a much larger motorcycle. Therefore, as a new rider, you can experience many of the perks of an advanced bike in a scaled-down package, making this a great gateway motorcycle for beginners or a well-equipped nippy number for the city commuter.
The 390 Duke is a naked street bike that covers most bases without being overly complicated. Dubbed "The Corner Rocket" by KTM itself, it is nimble without being overpowered, has six gears, a balanced riding position, and an affordable price tag of $5,899. For this, you are treated to lightweight upside-down forks, LED lights, rider assists that include ABS as standard and a "Supermoto" braking mode, and plenty of onboard technology.
Information is relayed to the rider via a colorful TFT display, which is uncommon in a motorcycle within this price range. This adapts to various lighting conditions to eliminate glare, is programmable via a four-way handlebar-mounted menu switch, and presents a gear indicator, speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, and various trip data via its smart interface.
The KTM Duke 390 leaves little to be desired and even looks great with its brand-typical bright-orange frame poking through a modern, aggressively-styled faring. It ticks most of the boxes that a new rider will require and even throws in a few bonus features, leaving you no doubt as to why this is considered one of the best beginner motorcycles.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
As the world's oldest continually-operational motorcycle company, Royal Enfield knows a thing or two about classic bikes. Its Bullet and Classic 350 models have been stalwarts of the South Asian market for decades, and now the Meteor 350 offers a modern cruiser take on these tried and tested traditional motorcycles, combining old and new elements into a highly accessible and fun package that is ideal for the relaxed novice rider.
What makes the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 an excellent bike for new riders? For a start, it is comfortable, and this feature is all the more essential for a beginner bike. Its low, split seat gives the rider their own dedicated zone that is positioned chair-like in relation to the footpegs. The raised handlebars keep the back straight for a riding stance that facilitates long hours in the saddle without feeling fatigued, leaving the rider in control and focused on the road ahead.
The Meteor 350 is simple in its configuration, with an instrument panel consisting of an analog speedometer and an LCD in the center with a clock, fuel meter, odometer, and gear indicator. Its single-cylinder 349cc engine is torquey and powerful enough to contend with city traffic, and it is fitted with LED lighting to help you see and be seen by others. This bike offers few frills for its $4,899 asking price, but for those Royal Enfield fans who don't feel ready to tackle the Interceptor 650, this makes a worthy compromise.
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
Scandinavia is known for creating practical and stylish products, which is certainly true of the Swedish brand Husqvarna and its Svartpilen 401. While the brand is best known for its dual-sport motorcycles, with the 401, it has produced a city slicker that is likely to turn heads as a genuinely aspirational motorcycle in a compact package.
The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 looks like a concept bike, as with its unconventional lines, gravity-defying seats, and chunky tires, it is hard to categorize. It may be slightly tall in the saddle for some riders, with a height of almost 33 inches, but this allows for good visibility in traffic and, in the same instance, allows you to be seen by other road users. Even if this were to be your first bike, you wouldn't outgrow the Svartpilen 401's power and specs in a hurry. Its compact 373cc single-cylinder engine provides plenty of torque via its six-speed gearbox, and with 44 horsepower, it is more than sufficient to tackle urban highways and short trips out of town.
What is most immediately striking with the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is its build quality and fixtures, as it is appointed with ByBre brakes with Bosch ABS, a power-assisted slipper clutch, and a flexible composite steel frame, among a host of other high-spec features. You would be forgiven for thinking this quality would come at a hefty price, but the 401 retails for around $5,500, or just a little more than the similar Honda CB300R.
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Many new motorcyclists are drawn to two wheels by sport bikes, and it's easy to see why. There are high-octane thrills to be found on a fully-fared road rocket that cannot be equaled by other types of vehicle, perhaps aside from an elite sports car on a dedicated race track. Therefore, if you wish to start your biking journey (as many do) on a sport bike, then the Kawasaki Ninja 400 might be for you.
The Ninja line of motorcycles goes back as far as the '80s and is still going strong today, with the Ninja H2R among the fastest production bikes in the world. With this kind of heritage, a Ninja 400 makes a great starter bike for a novice rider or an experienced rider who is first venturing into this segment. It features a 399cc, twin-cylinder engine, and aggressive styling. Still, it is nonetheless manageable and not overpowered, with several useful additions such as an assist and slipper clutch and optional ABS.
Of course, should you feel "the need for speed," then the Ninja 400 is more than capable of keeping up with freeway traffic, with a little extra headroom for overtakes. It boasts the excellent reliability, build quality, and ease of maintenance that you should expect from Kawasaki, and yet it is excellent value for a motorcycle of this caliber, with a base price of $5,299.
Honda NC750X (DCT Version)
As a new motorcyclist, you may have cut your teeth riding an automatic scooter, and there is much to be said for "twist-and-go" functionality when you are first learning the ropes on two wheels. Thinking about braking, shifting, and making that oncoming turn can seem like a juggling act to a novice, and the Honda NC750X might have the answer with its market-leading dual-clutch transmission (DCT) technology.
This is undoubtedly a bike with a large mass, but once you remove the clutch and shifter from the equation, you have all the perks of a full-scale motorcycle with much less to manage. This is a "Swiss Army Knife" of bikes, as it suits many different applications as a touring bike, adventure bike, and a daily commuter, all rolled into one. It even has an integral 23-liter compartment where the fuel tank usually goes, as this is situated beneath the seat, meaning your laptop and lunchbox are secure on your way to work, and can be replaced with a full-sized helmet as you head into the office.
The NC750X's throttle by wire facilitates four power delivery modes instead of transmission, and you can adjust the torque level to suit the road surface, so you have some control over how the bike performs. It also features a deceptively low seat height of 31.6 inches, making it easy to manage when stopping and starting.
It could be said that a lack of a manual transmission removes not only some of the fun but also a feeling of connection with the road and an element of control over your motorcycle. However, for those new to two wheels, older riders searching for convenience, and many others in between, the Honda NC750X may be worthy of its $9,399 price tag.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
If you asked a random person to draw a motorcycle, it would probably look like the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. Like the Triumph Bonneville and Honda CB750 of yesteryear, this bike has traditional styling, with its large round headlamp, tapered fuel tank profile, long straight seat, and conical exhausts. And yet, it is built with the benefit of contemporary manufacturing techniques and materials, making this a modern classic in the most literal sense of the term.
While it offers plenty of power, a new rider would most likely not be intimidated by the Interceptor, as it is as comfortable as a well-used armchair, its low seat and upright riding position inspires confidence, and it is reassuringly simple in its features and functionality. It has the same 648cc parallel twin engine as its sibling, the Continental GT, but unlike its sportier counterpart, the Interceptor has high, wide handlebars, lower footpegs, and a wider saddle. Nobody is going to turn you away from a classic bike meet on an Interceptor, and you'll likely get a few admiring nods and even the odd compliment, so this is a bike that will take longer to outgrow, if ever, as compared to many so-called "beginner" bikes.
The Interceptor may be among the most basic of modern motorcycles, but at a base price of $6,149, it does offer anti-lock brakes and a fuel gauge, making it a cut above other classic Royal Enfields. Its charm lies in its simplicity, and as soon as you raise the kickstand, rev the engine, and engage first gear, TFT displays, smartphone connectivity, and rider assists will be the last things on your mind.