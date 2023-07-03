10 Of The Best Motorcycles For New Riders

Riding your own motorcycle offers the kind of enjoyment and freedom that only the initiated can fully understand and appreciate. Whether you are a weekend or fair-weather rider, off-roader, sport biker, or die-hard adventure tourer, your motorcycle is so much more than a vehicle that gets you from point A to B. One thing all bikers have in common is fond memories of their first bike, even if this relationship was bittersweet, with more than its fair share of frustration having picked an unsuitable first ride.

Taking the plunge as a motorcyclist is exciting and intimidating and comes with a whole array of considerations before you lift your first kickstand. By the time you have made up your mind to buy your first bike, you will most likely have already weighed the pros and cons that accompany riding, as well as taken lessons, received your certification, and considered safety measures, insurance, and your budget.

While it is true that getting to grips with riding a motorcycle can be a daunting prospect, with the right tool for the job, anyone can master a two-wheeler with confidence. Here we take a deep dive into the 10 best currently-available bikes for new riders, with a variety of engine capacities and styles to suit almost every taste. Whether you are in the market for a cruiser, adventure bike, street bike, or something that straddles two or more of these, there should be something here to inspire the imagination and get you rolling.