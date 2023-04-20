5 Of The Best Husqvarna Motorcycles Ever Made

Husqvarna has existed far longer than the motorcycle, and while the company might be best known for its chainsaws and sewing machines in some markets, the Swedish marque gained a lot of traction in the U.S. thanks to its high-performance two-stroke racing motorcycles. Since then, the motorcycle manufacturing wing of the company has been sold and bought numerous times, most recently finding itself under the wing of KTM's parent company, Pierer Mobility AG and BMW before that.

While operating as part of these parent companies, Husqvarna's role has largely been using existing motorcycle designs and adapting them. Sometimes these changes are minor visual revisions, and other times, they seem to be an easy way to spin off a new model in order to maximize profits and utility from already-proven designs and investments.

While Husqvarna has previously been, and still is, famous for dirt bikes, many of the designs that have come from the Swedish brand have been drop-dead gorgeous street bikes.