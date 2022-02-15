Brabus Teamed Up With KTM To Create This Limited-Edition 1300 R Sports Bike

German tuning expert Brabus usually tinkers with high-end luxury cars, crossovers, and SUVs. However, it's entering the motorcycle world with its latest creation: the Brabus 1300 R. Developed in collaboration with Austrian motorcycle and racing car manufacturer KTM, the Brabus 1300 R starts with KTM's 1290 Super Duke R Evo sports bike and heads to the stratosphere.

Well, not exactly. You see, the Brabus 1300 R has the same power output as the stock bike's 1.3-liter V-Twin engine. Pumping out 180 horsepower and 103 pound-feet of torque, the 1290 Super Duke R Evo is not a slow bike. Still, we're expecting the Brabus name to come with crazy horsepower figures to accompany insane styling and an astronomical price, and we're not complaining. But alas, there's substance behind the Brabus 1300 R's "badass" and "one-second wow factor" styling. It inherited the stock bike's Semi-active WP suspension technology with new electronically controlled solenoid valves and variable damping.