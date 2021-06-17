Wild Brabus 900 Rocket Edition is boxy, brawny, and beautiful

Typically when we think of Mercedes-Benz, we think of high-end luxury cars and sports cars. The automaker does make a range of SUVs as well, and one of the more exciting and expensive rides in that SUV line is the big and boxy G class. Brabus has for years taken Mercedes cars and modified them to produce more power and to give them more style on the inside and the outside. The latest vehicle the tuner has built is called the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition.

As you might gather from the name, one of the key transformations in taking the standard Mercedes SUV and transforming it into the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition is tweaking the standard 4.5-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine. After its thoroughly massaged, the V-8 produces 900 horsepower and 1250 Nm of torque.

However, Brabus was concerned the transmission might not survive that gargantuan amount of torque, so in the 900 Rocket Edition, torque is electronically limited to 1050 Nm. Gobs of torque no good if it destroys the transmission on launch. Anyone who’s ever seen a Mercedes G Wagon in person knows that they are large and about as aerodynamic as a brick.

Despite the massive size of the vehicle and lots of customizations added on, the powerful twin-turbo V-8 can push the SUV to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and to a top speed of 280 km/h. The vehicle wears a Carbon WIDESTAR widebody ROCKET EDITION body kit with new aerodynamic tidbits, including a rear spoiler and various other touches. Carbon fiber can be seen all around the exterior and interior of the vehicle.

Even the tailpipes are wrapped in a carbon fiber finisher. Inside the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition is an individual Brabus Masterpiece interior with an exclusive single seat system. The vehicle is designed to carry four passengers, with each passenger getting a bucket seat with a console between the front and rear passengers. Everywhere you look inside the vehicle, you’ll find carbon fiber and quilted leather. It’s quite attractive and presumably quite expensive. Pricing is unmentioned, but Brabus has confirmed it will produce only 25 units for the entire world. The stock Mercedes G 63 the Brabus is based on starts at over $150,000.