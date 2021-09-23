Brabus 900 Rocket Edition is a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe with 900HP

German tuning house Brabus is making a bold statement with its newest 900 Rocket Edition. Brabus claims its latest masterpiece is the fastest SUV in the world. It starts with a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe, after which Brabus installs “special” turbochargers, a louder exhaust, and a set of funky rims.

Brabus has created many 900 Rockets in the past, and each new model is highly worth anticipating. The latest 900 Rocket Edition has a massaged 4.5-liter twin-turbocharged V8 pumping out a mesmerizing 900 horsepower and 922 pound-feet of torque. It sends all that power to all four wheels using a manually-shiftable nine-speed automatic gearbox.

With almost 300 more horsepower than the stock GLE 63 S Coupe, the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition can literally launch like a rocketship on the tarmac. Brabus claims zero to 60 mph in around 3.2-seconds and a top speed of 205 mph.

Is it faster than Porsche’s record-breaking Cayenne Turbo GT? Hard to say. The Porsche goes from zero to 60 mph in 3.1-seconds, courtesy of a 4.0-liter twin-turbo 631-horsepower V8 engine. It also completed a lap of the Nürburgring in 7:42.253, enough to claim the world’s fastest production SUV title.

Nevertheless, there’s no way for a 900-horsepower Mercedes SUV to be slow, especially if it barks at every dip of the go pedal. The Brabus 900 Rocket Edition has a custom Brabus stainless-steel high-performance exhaust system with active control valves. It has an Active Sound Management system that toggles between a barrel-chested roar in Sport mode or a quiet rumble in Coming Home mode.

Also included are gorgeous 24-inch Monoblock Platinum Edition Z forged wheels with Brabus Rocket 900 aero discs. But if you want to reach the car’s 205 mph top speed, you’ll need the smaller 23-inch Brabus Monoblock Y Platinum Edition wheels wrapped in sticky Continental tires. The Brabus 900’s Airmatic air suspension also raises or lowers the body by about an inch or 25 millimeters to further improve aerodynamics and handling.

In terms of styling, the latest 900 Rocket Edition has everything Brabus can offer. The tailor-made exterior includes a new chin spoiler, a full-carbon diffuser, a carbon rear spoiler, and carbon fiber trimmings on the fender flares. Of course, the front grille has an illuminated Rocket logo to let other people know you’re driving a 900-horsepower Mercedes SUV. The immaculate interior is fully customizable, and potential owners can specify different materials in many colors.

As expected, the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition will be rarer than a supercar. Brabus is only making 25 examples with base prices starting at around $448,000 each.