2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe priced: 603hp for six figures

There’s no rule that says your performance SUV needs to have over 600 horsepower, but thankfully nobody told Mercedes-AMG that. The automaker has priced up the new 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe, the revamped version of its curvaceous – and very fast – SUV, ahead of its arrival in US dealerships later this year.

The wraps were first pulled off the new GLE variant back in February, and AMG certainly didn’t stint on speed. A 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo gas engine is paired with Mercedes’ EQ Boost system, for 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque.

EQ Boost – which is based around a 48V electric starter-generator – contributes up to 184 lb-ft of that torque, and helps the SUV coupe hit up to 174 mph. 0-60 mph arrives in 3.7 seconds. AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive is standard, as is an AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed automatic transmission.

It’s the same configuration, in fact, as we tried out in the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S, the regular SUV version of this new 2021 AMG GLE 63 S Coupe. While the new car may be a little less practical when it comes to cargo space, we’re expecting it to be no less outrageous on the road. Even given the AMG truck’s scale, these are supercar-level performance numbers.

Unsurprisingly, then, it’s priced accordingly. The 2021 GLE 63 S Coupe starts at $116,000, Mercedes has confirmed today, plus $1,050 destination. As standard it comes with active roll stabilization, AMG active engine mounts, AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension, and a new electronic rear differential.

Inside, there are special AMG seats with exclusive nappa leather. A three-spoke AMG Performance steering wheel – with aluminum shift paddles – is standard, too, while the AMG Drive Unit control pods, with integrated mini-displays, are attached to offer quick access to things like drive modes.

One of the most welcome additions will be the new MBUX infotainment system. That runs on twin 12.3-inch displays, and is piped with a Burmester Surround Sound audio system as standard. You also get 64-color ambient lighting, Active LED headlamps, navigation, Active Parking Assist, Blind Spot Assist, and Active Lane Keeping Assist as standard. Heated and ventilated front seats are standard-fit, too.