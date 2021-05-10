Brabus 800 is a race-ready track toy masquerading as an E-Class luxury sedan

German high-performance tuning specialist Brabus has unleashed its newest 800 model based on the facelifted 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S sedan. Brabus recently unveiled the 500, a seventh-gen Mercedes S-Class with a 500-horsepower inline-six engine. And now, it’s the E-Class’s turn to take the spotlight, and it’s carrying a mightier stick than its Brabus 500 stablemate.

Let’s start with the engine. The Brabus 800 has the same 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 motor as a stock Mercedes-AMG E 63 S. In stock form, it pumps out a heady 612 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. But for Brabus, that’s not enough.

The tuning firm gave the car its B40S-800 PowerXtra performance upgrade with revised injection and ignition mapping, higher-performance turbochargers, and a recalibrated nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Once the dirty work is over, the Brabus 800 is pumping out 800 horsepower with “excellent performance delivery, flawless stability, and reliability,” said Brabus. With 800 angry horses at your command, the Brabus 800 is a rapid performer. It goes from zero to 60 mph in three seconds flat and has a top speed of 186 mph.

It’s not only fast, but it makes quite a racket, too. Brabus fitted it with a bespoke stainless-steel exhaust system with valve-controlled acoustic technology and carbon-fiber tailpipes to deliver a custom exhaust sound. You can choose from a variety of exhaust modes (from a super quiet ‘Coming Home’ mode to a full-bore ‘Race’ mode) so as not to upset your neighbors in the morning.

The Brabus 800 also comes with a unique Brabus suspension module that raises or lowers the ride height from ten to twenty millimeters depending on the chosen drive mode. This uber-fast E-Class has 21-inch forged Brabus Monoblock Platinum Edition Z wheels with red pinstriping, wrapped in either Continental, Yokohama, or Pirelli high-performance tires. Peering through those forged alloys are Brabus carbon-ceramic brakes.

Styling-wise, the Brabus 800 is pleasantly subtle given its track-ready merits. It has a custom lip spoiler with new Brabus air inlets in the front bumper to reduce the front-axle lift at higher speeds. At the back, it has an artsy carbon-fiber rear ducktail spoiler and rear diffuser. Rendered in black, the Brabus 800 is as elegant and dignified as a standard AMG E-Class, but the handsome aero kit has given it a sportier flair.

Inside, the Brabus 800 has premium leather upholstery, stainless steel doorsills with illuminated BRABUS logos, unique door lock pins, and custom Brabus pedals. Of course, Brabus will allow you to create an entirely bespoke interior in whatever color or trim imaginable.

No word yet on pricing, but a 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S sedan starts at around $108,000. If you fancy a highly-tuned E-Class, Brabus is now taking orders for the 800.