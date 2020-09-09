2021 Mercedes E-Class pricing confirmed (we’ll take the AMG wagon)

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed pricing for the 2021 E-Class range, with sedan, coupe, cabriolet, and All-Terrain versions headed to US dealerships later this year. Announced back in May, the newest iteration of Mercedes’ best-seller will kick off at $54,250, the automaker has said today.

That’ll be for the 2021 E-Class Sedan, in E350 form (plus $1,050 destination). The 2021 E350 4MATIC, with all-wheel drive, will start at $56,750, while the E450 4MATIC will start at $62,000.

As for the Mercedes-AMG versions of the car, the 2021 AMG E 53 Sedan will kick off at $73,900, while the AMG E 63 S Sedan will be from $107,500. In that six-figure case, your money gets you a 4.0-liter handcrafted AMG V8 biturbo engine, good for 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque.

For the 2021 E-Class Coupe, meanwhile, pricing starts at $64,950 plus destination. That’s for the E450, while the 2021 E450 4MATIC starts at $67,450. The AMG E 53 Coupe starts at $76,250.

If you want to lose the roof, the 2021 E450 Cabriolet begins at $71,950, while the all-wheel drive version, the E450 4MATIC Cabriolet, is from $74,450. The AMG-blessed version, the 2021 AMG 3 53 Cabriolet, is from $82,850.

Finally, there’s the new E-Class Wagon – or, as Mercedes brands it in the US, the All-Terrain. That starts at $67,600 plus destination for the 2021 E450 4MATIC All-Terrain, and then climbs to $112,450 for the 2021 AMG E 63 S All-Terrain. As with the Sedan version, you get 603 hp on tap from the hand-built V8.

To help you tell the difference, there’s a new front grille and bumper, along with redesigned lights front and rear. Inside, there’s the new steering wheel – with capacitive sensors that track when your hands are in contact – that we also saw featured in the new S-Class. MBUX gets an upgrade, too.

For the E450 and E450 4MATIC cars, there’s now an electrified 3.0-liter inline-6 with EQ Boost and 48-volt architecture. EQ Boost can contribute up to 21 hp and up to 184 lb-ft of torque.

For the AMG cars, there’s now all-LED headlamps with a new design, along with a reworked – and AMG-exclusive – grille and a larger central star. All AMG E-Class models will get the surround view camera system AMG Drive Unit steering wheel buttons for the 2021 model year, too, along with new air spring and damper settings, along with the Adaptive Damping System.