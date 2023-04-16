Everything You Should Know About Husqvarna Motorcycles

When you think of the brand Husqvarna, you likely picture chainsaws, pole saws, lawnmowers, and other yard tools. Husqvarna is also the name of a Swedish motorcycle manufacturer. The two Husqvarnas used to be one and the same, but spun off in 1987. Since 2013, the motorcycle division is now owned by Pierer Mobility, a German company that also manages KTM motorcycles.

Although the company itself can be traced back to 1689 when it made rifles for Sweden, the motorcycle-making division of the company started in 1903, the same year Harley-Davidson was founded and two years after the company that would become Indian Motorcycles opened its first factory. Starting in the 1960s, Husqvarna made numerous off-road bikes for motocross racing. According to the brand, actor and appreciator of all things fast Steve McQueen was a fan of Husqvarna or "Husky" bikes.

Despite its relatively obscure nature outside of motocross in the United States, Husqvarna is one of the oldest motorcycle manufacturers around. Even with its yard tool and military origins, the current Husqvarna lineup is fairly varied and even branches outside of the brand's more off-road focus.