The 4 Million Dollar Porsche Used As A Camera Car For Steve McQueen's 'Le Mans'

Most movie camera cars aren't worthy of a feature article, let alone one suggesting they are worth millions of dollars. But a Porsche race car owned and driven by Steve McQueen makes for a fascinating exception.

This is the story of a Porsche 908.022, purchased and subsequently raced professionally by the Hollywood actor. The open-top Porsche was then used as a camera car in the movie "Le Mans," for which it was fitted with three cameras and entered into the 1970 24 Hours of Le Mans. McQueen is even rumored to have driven it himself during the night and under the cover of darkness.

Starring McQueen as fictional racer Michael Delaney, "Le Mans" is known for its lack of dialog (no words are spoken for the first 30 minutes) and how its chaotic production ran over both time and budget. Although arguably flawed as a mainstream movie, it has since earned cult status among race fans who see it more as a documentary than a work of fiction.

The camera car was later given a new body, and its role in a McQueen movie was all-but forgotten. It was later restored to its original condition in the late-90s, driven at the Le Mans Classic in 2010, and displayed as a curious piece of movie memorabilia ever since.

[Featured image by ZANTAFIO56 via Wikipedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]