5 Electric Motorcycles That Won't Break The Bank
Electric motorcycles are emerging as a thrilling and eco-conscious alternative to traditional gas-powered bikes. However, the initial investment can be a stumbling block for many enthusiasts. That's why a curated list of five electric motorcycles that offer a great riding experience without putting a strain on your budget can be really useful.
In recent years, the electric motorcycle market has seen remarkable growth, resulting in an array of options to suit various tastes and budgets — from sleek urban commuters to versatile adventure bikes. Transitioning to an electric motorcycle offers a host of advantages beyond cost savings, too. There's the obvious benefit of contributing to a greener planet, but you can also expect reduced maintenance and sturdy designs; the benefits are manifold.
As electric motorcycle technology continues to advance, we can also anticipate even more exciting developments on the horizon. Longer battery ranges, faster charging times, and improved performance are just some of the areas where innovation is thriving. Whether you're a seasoned e-bike rider or just making the switch, here are some budget-friendly options.
SONDORS Metacycle
The SONDORS Metacycle has generated considerable buzz and discussion since its initial announcement, and it has gone through some changes and challenges along the way. The motorcycle was initially promised at a price of $5000, but it faced delays and alterations, ultimately resulting in a price increase to $6,500. Despite these changes, the Metacycle remains a good option for those looking for an affordable electric commuter bike.
The Metacycle is great for a smooth transition from an e-bike to an e-motorcycle. It is equipped with a 20-horsepower motor, comfortable seating, and an upright riding position, making it well-suited for city commuting. However, it's worth noting that its real-world range may be somewhat limited during highway riding, around 80 miles max. In terms of performance, the Metacycle can briefly reach speeds of up to 80 mph in Sport Mode, but it tends to cruise comfortably at speeds of 60-70 mph.
Despite its merits, the Metacycle has a few caveats to remember as an e-motorcycle rider. Notably, it lacks a battery percentage display, which can make it challenging for riders to gauge their remaining battery life accurately. Additionally, some users have found battery removal to be difficult.
Ultraviolet F77
This bike is a unique addition to the list because it's not available in North America — yet. The Ultraviolette F77, introduced by the Bengaluru-based startup Ultraviolette, is planning to launch in the U.S. in 2024 with a price tag between $4,000 and $5,000.
Some Ultraviolette F77 versions have a substantial 10.3 kWh battery pack. This powerful battery provides a 307 km range in ideal conditions, and it can deliver over 200 km in real-world riding scenarios. Despite the increased weight due to the larger battery, at 207 kg, the F77 maintains agility and balance. The bike also has a robust electric motor, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8 seconds and reaching a top speed of nearly 150 km/h. When it comes to design, the Ultraviolette F77 blends practical elements with futuristic aesthetics. It features a 5.0-inch TFT display, which not only provides essential information but also offers smartphone connectivity and 4G SIM support for connected features. Auto headlamps and geofencing add to the bike's practicality.
The bike offers three riding modes, including a Ballistic mode that enhances cornering performance. The regenerative braking options allow for precise deceleration control. The chassis and suspension contribute to sharp handling, with adjustable settings for the suspension. The Ultraviolette F77's wheelbase and weight distribution enhance stability and agility, making it suitable for various riding conditions, including mountain roads.
ONYX RCR
The ONYX RCR, offered by ONYX Motorbikes in California, combines the convenience of an e-bike with the ruggedness of a dirt bike for $5,000. The 2022 ONYX RCR features a 3-kilowatt electric motor with a peak output of 5.4 kilowatts, delivering 142 ft-lb of torque. This motor enables the RCR to achieve speeds of up to 55 mph, surpassing many street-legal e-bikes in performance. The bike is available with two battery options: 23Ah/5A and 41Ah/10A, offering a range of up to 120 miles on a single charge. Despite its compact appearance, the RCR weighs 66 kilograms, including the detachable lithium battery.
The ONYX RCR has retro-inspired styling with a round headlight and wood panels, giving it a boutique and distinctive look. Its scrambler-like saddle, dual rear shocks, and double-crown front fork contribute to its vintage yet functional design. The bike is equipped with regenerative disc brakes and a traditional front fork with dual-rear coil-over suspension. Three speed settings (Eco, Normal, Sport) are available, along with a functional display that shows essential information such as the clock, battery level, and speed. The bike's range of options caters to both city commuting and longer rides, making it suitable for various riding scenarios.
Aventura-X
The Aventura-X is an electric scooter designed with a stylish and quiet approach, often drawing comparisons to the iconic Vespa. The Aventura-X is equipped with a 2,000W Brushless DC Motor, enabling it to reach a maximum speed of 30 MPH. It operates on a 60V 20Ah LG battery system, providing a range of approximately 50 miles per charge. It features an anti-theft alarm system for added security and includes a USB port for device charging. The scooter's operation is notably quiet, contributing to a more pleasant riding experience. The use of LG batteries ensures reliability and a Tesla-like quietness during operation.
With the 30 MPH top speed and 50-mile range per charge, the Aventura-X is suitable for city commuting and short trips. Although the hydraulic coil suspension provides comfort over typical road surfaces, it may struggle with larger potholes, according to some users. Regardless, the best thing about the Aventura-X is that it's often priced under $4,000 with one battery.
Super Soco TC
Priced between $3,500-4,000, the Super Soco TC also offers great value. It's powered by a 6.7bhp motor. It's worth noting that this electric bike is designed to be comparable to a 125cc petrol bike in terms of performance. However, one of its limitations is its range, which stands at 60 miles. This range is ideal for short urban commutes but may require frequent charging for longer trips.
The Super Soco TC Electric Motorcycle features keyless ignition, which adds a touch of modern convenience to its design. Additionally, it comes equipped with LED lights and a storage compartment for practicality. Notably, the TC Electric Motorcycle has a removable battery, allowing for easy charging and battery replacement.
In terms of warranty, the Super Soco TC Electric Motorcycle comes with a 2-year warranty and an extended 3-year warranty for the battery. This is good news to budget-conscious riders and offers peace of mind for buyers concerned about potential issues.