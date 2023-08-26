Every Major Dirt Bike Brand Ranked Worst To Best

Dirt bikes, or scramblers, are motorcycles designed to be ridden on unpaved surfaces. They are characterized by their large wheels, high ground clearance, long-travel suspensions, and deep-treaded "knobby" tires. There are many subcategories of dirt bikes, including trail, rally, dual-sport, enduro, and motocross machines, each with its own specific set of features for different applications and riding styles.

Whether you enjoy off-road riding at a competitive level or simply like to hit the trail and churn up some mud on the weekend, the sheer enjoyment that comes with riding a dirt bike is hard to beat. Their combination of maneuverability, traction, torque, and power allow them to conquer almost any terrain you throw at them, and their lightweight and flexible properties, combined with their high saddles and wide handlebars, allow for superior balance and control.

While Soichiro Honda could be credited with popularizing the off-road motorcycle, dirt bikes can trace their roots back as far as the early 20th Century. However, it wasn't until the 1960s that Japanese companies, including Honda, Suzuki, and Kawasaki, started producing the first trail bikes that closely resembled the modern dirt bike, a segment these brands still dominate today. Other top brands also make dirt bikes for niche and mass-market consumption while considering their overall build quality, durability, performance, and heritage.