12 Coolest Adventure Motorcycles On The Market Right Now

Adventure bikes are some of the most versatile motorcycles on the market, offering a blend of off-road capability and on-road comfort for riders who need the best of both worlds. As the segment's popularity has grown over the years, so has the number of models available to choose from, with innovative newcomers coming up against the established old guard. Each bike makes various compromises to achieve its balance of on- and off-road capability, so there is no single best option on the market — it depends on your personal preferences more than anything else.

Whether you're looking to buy a lighter, more accessible bike, or something a bit more heavy-duty, there are plenty of options out there to suit every rider (and almost every budget too, for that matter). In this article, we're rounding up the best adventure motorcycles that are currently in production and on sale in the U.S., but keep in mind there are plenty of older models that will also fit the bill if none of these 12 take your fancy.