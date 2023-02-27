Here's What Makes This Honda Motorcycle Perfect For Off-Road Adventures

When it comes to motorcycling, there's a horse for every course. Do you want to go fast? Get a sports bike. Do you want to go far? Get a cruiser. Do you want to go fast, but on paved surfaces? Get a dirt bike. All of the above? Get an adventure bike.

Since the 1980s, when BMW launched the R80 G/S, the adventure motorcycle market has steadily grown to the global sensation it is today, with BMW celebrating the ever-popular R1250 GS family as the brand's best-selling motorcycle for 2022. It's easy to see why adventure bikes are so popular — they offer a comfortable, relaxed riding position, heaps of performance, and a reasonable balance between on-road and off-road capability. Of course, there is a lot of variety in the adventure market, from the incredibly dirt-capable mid-range Yamaha Ténéré 700 and Aprilia Tuareg 660 to the more road-biased Honda CB500X. Then there's the crop of high-displacement adventure bikes that try to do it all. The Honda Africa Twin is one such high-displacement adventure bike that's remarkably capable, both on- and off-road.