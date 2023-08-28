4 Disadvantages Of Electric Motorcycles That Will Keep You Riding A Gas Powered Bike

There's no doubt that all-electric automobiles are gaining a foothold in the marketplace. In the United States, EV sales in the most recent quarter (ending June 2023) are up 48% versus the same time period last year. Motorcycle riders, on the other hand, have been more hesitant to switch over from their internal combustion powered machines to battery-electric counterparts.

In America, there exists approximately nine million motorcycles, which represent just 3% of all registered vehicles, so it's understandable that technological progress has been slower than the warp speed at which electric cars are progressing. To date, not a single one of the "big four" Japanese motorcycle manufacturers are marketing an all-electric bike in the U.S.

While everyone is in favor of a healthier planet and saving money on fuel costs, for many riders, the product advancement of electric motorcycles just hasn't reached the required level of adoptability, for several different reasons. Here's why you might want to stick with good old fossil fuels for bikes, at least for a little while longer.