12 Automatic Motorcycles That Are Actually Worth Riding

Automatic motorcycles have always been something of a divisive subject among the biking masses. On the one hand, they offer a practical and affordable approach to commuting and are easier to use. On the other hand, they can be seen as too utilitarian and lacking the character and required operating skills of a manual transmission motorcycle. Yet automatics remain popular, and certain manufacturers have had great success introducing automatic gearboxes to existing models.

Honda dominates this segment. This comes as no surprise when you consider the amount of research and development it has dedicated to creating excellent automatic transmissions over the years. Other brands are starting to catch up, however, including dedicated electric motorcycle manufacturers breaking into the mainstream thanks to brands like Harley-Davidson and Energica. Because EVs require no clutch, it is possible that all motorcycles will be automatic in the not-too-distant future .

With electric vehicles becoming a viable alternative to fossil-fueled bikes and city-dwellers opting for more powerful scooters that can match the performance of geared bikes with a similar engine capacity, the margin between motorcycles, scooters, and EVs is becoming more blurred with each passing year. These automatic vehicles, including premium scooters, electric bikes, and traditional bikes with DCT and CVT transmissions, are most likely to convert the most ardent gearhead.